Top 10 Auto Insurance Companies by State in 2022

Data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) provides a detailed view on the size and scope of the private passenger auto insurance market in U.S. states, including premiums written and earned during 2022, the loss ratio and the market share of the top 10 insurance companies of individual states.

California was the largest private passenger auto insurance market in 2022 with over $32.7 billion in