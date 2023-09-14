Tom Troy joins USAA as Chief Transformation Officer

USAA has selected Tom Troy as its chief transformation officer, reporting to CEO Wayne Peacock. He will officially join USAA on Sept. 25. This newly created position will lead USAA’s transformation initiatives and corporate development team.

Troy joins USAA from CSAA Insurance Group where he served as president and chief executive officer for the last four years. Under his leadership, CSAA transformed the way it manages products, technology and services. He also helped return the company to profitability, grow its business and maintain high customer service levels – all while