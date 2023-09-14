CSN Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Edmonton

CSN Collision Centres announced that the Douglas family, who have been in the collision repair industry since 1974 at CSN Fort Saskatchewan, acquired CSN Harold’s, located at 12939 52 St NW in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Dennis and Bennett Douglas bring their wealth of industry experience and knowledge of CSN into managing CSN Harold’s, saying, “As owners of CSN Fort Saskatchewan, we have been a CSN member since 2013. Being a licensee has provided us with many benefits from networking, SOP best practices, and branding with Canada’s highest-quality collision repairs. That’s what we want to bring to CSN Harold’s.”

CSN Harold’s