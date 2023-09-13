NABR Adds New Features to LaborRateHero

National AutoBody Research (NABR) announced the release of a new version of its LaborRateHero.com website, adding three new features to make the site easier to use and more powerful.

First is the new “Market Rates at a Glance” feature. During labor rate searches of any geographic area, the Body rate for each individual shop surveyed is displayed directly on the map’s pinpoint location marker for that shop. This provides users a fast way to see the range of labor rates in that area with just a quick glance across the map.

Second is the “Photo of Posted Labor Rate Signs”