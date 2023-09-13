Hertz Announces President and COO Paul Stone to Step Down September 30

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) announced that Paul Stone, Chief Operations Officer and President, will step down from his role effective September 30, to pursue opportunities in the retail sector, where he began his career. Paul will remain employed with the company in a transitional capacity through October 31.

The company will conclude a search for a Chief Operating Officer in short order. In the interim, key operations leadership will report directly to Stephen M. Scherr, Chair and Chief Executive Officer.

“I