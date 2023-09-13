Canadian Collision Industry Forum Trade Show Returns February 8-9 in Toronto

The Canadian Collision Industry Forum (CCIF) announced its trade show is returning at CCIF Toronto meeting on February 8-9, 2024. The event will be held at The International Centre, Hall 5, located at 6900 Airport Road in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

The deadline to apply to be a trade show exhibitor is November 27. Space is limited and is allocated on a first come, first served basis.

More information on the trade show and how to apply to participate is available online.