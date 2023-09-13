Andrian Furness Named Managing Director of Activate Group Motor Repair Network in the UK

The Activate Group announced the appointment of Adrian Furness as Managing Director of its Motor Repair Network business. Furness will take up his new role on October 2.

Activate Group specializes in accident management services and partners with some of the country’s best-known fleets and insurers to service hundreds of thousands of claims a year.

Furness joins Activate Group at a time of significant growth. In 2019, the business announced investment in its own body shop division, Activate Accident Repair. It now has nine collision repair centers