OpenRoad Collision Acquires 6 Collision Repair Centers in Oklahoma

OpenRoad Collision announced a strategic partnership with Bill Knight Collision, a six location multi-shop operator (MSO) with locations in Tulsa and Stillwater, Okla. Combined, the OpenRoad Collision family of brands now owns and operates collision repair centers across Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. The addition of Bill Knight Collision not only expands OpenRoad Collision’s geographic footprint, but also brings together two organizations known for quality repairs, excellent technician training, and shop culture.

“Partnering with OpenRoad Collision was the logical next step as we seek to grow the Bill Knight Collision brand further across our region. The opportunity to combine resources,

