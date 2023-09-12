J.D. Power Acquires Autovista Group

Adds European and Australian automotive data and analytics provider of vehicle valuation and repair estimate data.

J.D. Power today announced a definitive agreement to acquire Autovista Group, a pan-European and Australian automotive data, analytics and industry insights provider. The acquisition complements J.D. Power’s strengths in vehicle valuation and detailed vehicle specification data and analytics while broadening its footprint into the European and Australian automotive markets.

Through its five brands, Autovista, Eurotax, Glass’s, Schwacke and Rødboka, the Autovista Group standardizes and categorizes hundreds of technical attributes for virtually every vehicle produced in the European and Australian markets, providing clients with a