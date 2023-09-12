GM’s John Eck Joins Collision Repair Education Foundation Board of Directors

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced John Eck, head of Product, Accident Assistance, General Motors Global Strategy & Innovation Future Digital Products, has joined its Board of Directors.

“The Foundation is thrilled to have John join our Board of Directors,” shares CREF Executive Director Brandon Eckenrode. “His vast array of industry experience is certain to be a major asset, and I look forward to him joining in our efforts to support collision school programs and students.”

Eck said, “I look forward to working alongside this group of industry colleagues to do what I can to support and help this