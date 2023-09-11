Collision Repair Education Foundation Announces Fall Career Fair Schedule

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced its Fall 2023 High School and College Transportation Student Career Fair schedule, where employers have the opportunity to engage with future collision repair professionals. With events scheduled all across the country, employers won’t want to miss the chance to get to know hundreds, or even thousands, of incoming industry professionals in their market.

“Engaging with future transportation industry professionals is vital for all segments of the industry – collision centers, dealerships and even paint, tool and equipment companies – in order to generate brand awareness for the business and also to showcase the diverse career paths available to the students in attendance,” says CREF Program Manager Tiffany Bulak. “CREF’s Career Fairs provide a unique opportunity for collision industry employers to connect with students who have trained for entry-level positions and are ready to start their careers.”

Fall 2023 High School & College Transportation Student Career Fair Schedule

October 12: 3M Headquarters (St. Paul, MN)

October 18: Oakland Community College (Auburn Hills, MI)

November 8: Sheridan Technical College (Hollywood, FL)

November 9: South Tech Education Center (Boynton Beach, FL)

November 29: Axalta Training Center (Concord, NC)

December 5: Collins College (McKinney, TX)

December 7: Fort Hayes Career Center (Columbus, OH)

To complement the physical career fair events and ensure CREF helps connect students with employers across the country, CREF also has an electronic student resume database with contact information for over 600 collision students.

Businesses interested in participating in an event listed above, or in collaborating with CREF to schedule one in their market should contact CREF Program Manager Tiffany Bulak at Tiffany.Bulak@ed-foundation.org.

Businesses can also support local high school and college collision students by sponsoring work uniforms to ensure the future workforce recognizes the value of looking professional. For a donation of just $80 per student, companies can provide students with a brand-new Cintas technician shirt (branded with your logo) and a pair of work pants. Alternately, a donation of $40 per student will provide students with a branded technician shirt. Sponsoring companies also have the opportunity to meet with students to distribute the uniforms.