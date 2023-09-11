Classic Collision Acquires Two New Collision Repair Centers in Houston, Texas

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of Meyerland Collision Centers in Houston, Texas.

Meyerland Collision Centers has been family-owned and proudly serving the Houston Meyerland area for more than 15 years. The Meyerland team, equipment, and facilities all demonstrate their commitment to providing you with the best available customer service and quality care possible.

“Our belief has been that your vehicle deserves the best care possible and feel confident that Classic Collision will take that same approach,” stated Adam Abutair former owner of Meyerland Collision Centers.

“We are excited to be adding two new collision centers to the Classic Family