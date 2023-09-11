Asbury Automotive Group Acquires Jim Koons Automotive

Sale of ninth largest private dealership group in the US includes 29 franchises, six collision centers, 20 dealerships in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG) announced an agreement to acquire Jim Koons Automotive Companies, the ninth largest privately-owned dealership group in the U.S. The sale of the Mid-Atlantic Region company is one of the most sizable in auto retail history, representing over $3 billion in revenue in 2022 and includes 20 dealerships, 29 franchises, six collision centers and one of the highest volume Toyota and Stellantis dealerships in the US.

Asbury currently operates 138 dealerships, representing