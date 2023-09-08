Wholesale Used-Vehicle Prices Up Slightly in August

The decline in wholesale prices has stopped, though they remain down from the highs last year.

Wholesale used-vehicle prices on a mix, mileage, and seasonally adjusted basis increased 0.2% in August from July. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) rose to 212.2, down 7.7% from a year ago.

Higher used vehicle prices allow for more collision repair work to be performed prior to a vehicle being declared a total loss. The increase in used vehicle prices has been a major factor driving the growth in the collision repair market since the pandemic low.

“August brought a stop to wholesale