GT Motive Partners with OEC to Connect UK Customers to Competitive OEM Parts

GT Motive has announced a partnership with OEC to provide customers with access to competitively-priced OEM parts available directly from OEC’s Vision collision platform in the UK starting this year with plans to extend to other European countries in the future.

David Vella, Executive Director of GT Motive, said, “We’re proud to partner with OEC to provide our users with access to pricing support on OE parts. Our customers can now benefit from competitive pricing to fit genuine which will provide a better quality repair and increase productivity.”

Vella continued, “We’re continuously making improvements to our modern estimating platform to