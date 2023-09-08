CSN Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Quebec

CSN Collision Centres announced that CSN Saint-Léonard, a 14,000 sq. ft. facility located at 6200 Boul Metropolitan Est in Montreal, Quebec, has joined the CSN Collision Network.

The workshop, owned by Jean-Luc Desjardins, has evolved in the bodywork field over the years. It’s now managed by Patrick Pelletier and his assistant Annie Collin and will operate under the CSN Collision banner starting October 2.

“The recruitment of skilled technicians and the rapid evolution of vehicle repair technologies are two major challenges we face in the industry,” says Pelletier. “That’s why we chose to join the CSN brand in order to