CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / CSN Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Quebec

CSN Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Quebec

By Leave a Comment

CSN Collision Centres announced that CSN Saint-Léonard, a 14,000 sq. ft. facility located at 6200 Boul Metropolitan Est in Montreal, Quebec, has joined the CSN Collision Network.

The workshop, owned by Jean-Luc Desjardins, has evolved in the bodywork field over the years. It’s now managed by Patrick Pelletier and his assistant Annie Collin and will operate under the CSN Collision banner starting October 2.

“The recruitment of skilled technicians and the rapid evolution of vehicle repair technologies are two major challenges we face in the industry,” says Pelletier. “That’s why we chose to join the CSN brand in order to

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey