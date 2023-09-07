Longtime Minnesota Abra Franchisee Acquires Fifth Location

Kedrick and Louann Johnson, owners of KLST Inc., the owners of Abra Elk River, Abra Princeton, Abra St. Cloud, and Abra Duluth in Minnesota, recently purchased their fifth collision repair center, Abra Cloquet, from fellow franchisee, Mike DeBoer.

Kedrick began his career working alongside his uncle in the 1960s. Kedrick continued to develop his skills until he was drafted in 1965. After returning from his service, Kedrick used his entrepreneurial spirit and industry expertise to establish his own auto body shop out of his father’s four car garage.

By the early 1980s, Kedrick’s sons, Scot and Todd, began to express