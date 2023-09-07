Justin Zimmerman Nominated to Become New Jersey Commissioner of the Department of Banking and Insurance

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy yesterday announced his nomination of Justin Zimmerman as Commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance. As Commissioner, he will lead the department in regulating the banking, insurance, and real estate industries as well as operating Get Covered New Jersey – the State’s official health insurance marketplace. Zimmerman currently serves as Acting Commissioner of the department and will continue to serve in his current role pending his confirmation by the Senate.
“Justin Zimmerman has been
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.