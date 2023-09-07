Andy Trommer Named Chief Technology Officer at Dent Wizard

Dent Wizard International announced it recently hired Andy Trommer as chief technology officer.

In his new role, Trommer will work in tandem with Dent Wizard’s existing IT team, as well as the IT leadership team at Dealer Tire, Dent Wizard’s parent company. He will be responsible for overseeing the company’s technological roadmap, driving innovation across operations, and ensuring that its technology infrastructure aligns with its strategic blueprint initiatives. Trommer will report to CEO Mike Black.

Trommer comes to Dent Wizard with an extensive background in technology, most recently as head of technology for ATW, North America’s largest manufacturer and retailer