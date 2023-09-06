J.D. Power Reports America Increasingly Divided on EV Adoption

EV adoption is growing nationally but the bottom ten states recorded year-over-year decline. State disparity in adoption projected to continue through 2035.

According to the latest data from J.D. Power, EV adoption in America is growing increasingly divided, with the most active states for EV adoption already on the path to parity with internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and consumers steadily pulling back on EV purchases in the least-active states.

J.D. Power reported that nationwide, electric vehicle (EV) adoption is up 1 index point through the first half of 2023 vs. the same period a year ago. At the state