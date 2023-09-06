CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Crash Champions Acquires Two Collision Repair Centers in New Jersey

Crash Champions Acquires Two Collision Repair Centers in New Jersey

By Leave a Comment

MSO now has six locations in the Garden State.

Crash Champions today announced the acquisition of Terry’s Auto Body in Whippany, N.J., and Towne Auto Restoration in Randolph, N.J. The acquisition officially closed on Friday, August 25.

Crash Champions logoCrash Champions now has six locations in New Jersey and more than 600 repair centers in 36 states and Washington, D.C.

“Terry’s Auto Body and Towne Auto Restoration have strong legacies delivering consistent, quality repair service to customers across the area,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “Their commitment to operational excellence aligns seamlessly with our strategic growth plan, and

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey