Crash Champions Acquires Two Collision Repair Centers in New Jersey

MSO now has six locations in the Garden State.

Crash Champions today announced the acquisition of Terry’s Auto Body in Whippany, N.J., and Towne Auto Restoration in Randolph, N.J. The acquisition officially closed on Friday, August 25.

Crash Champions now has six locations in New Jersey and more than 600 repair centers in 36 states and Washington, D.C.

“Terry’s Auto Body and Towne Auto Restoration have strong legacies delivering consistent, quality repair service to customers across the area,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “Their commitment to operational excellence aligns seamlessly with our strategic growth plan, and