CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Australia’s AMA Group Announces Retirements of CEO, Board Chair and Audit Committee Chair

Australia’s AMA Group Announces Retirements of CEO, Board Chair and Audit Committee Chair

By Leave a Comment

AMA Group Limited (ASX: AMA) announced that Carl Bizon will retire as Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer at the Group’s’ Annual General Meeting on November 23. Bizon was appointed to the position in 2021. The group also announced that after nearly five years on the Board, Anthony Day has retired as Chair and Non-Executive Director of AMA Group, and Paul Ruiz has retired as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee and Non-Executive Director.

AMA Group logoAs of its fiscal 2023 second quarter ended December 31, 2022, AMA Group operated 132 collision repair sites in Australia and New Zealand that reported

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey