Australia’s AMA Group Announces Retirements of CEO, Board Chair and Audit Committee Chair

AMA Group Limited (ASX: AMA) announced that Carl Bizon will retire as Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer at the Group’s’ Annual General Meeting on November 23. Bizon was appointed to the position in 2021. The group also announced that after nearly five years on the Board, Anthony Day has retired as Chair and Non-Executive Director of AMA Group, and Paul Ruiz has retired as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee and Non-Executive Director.

