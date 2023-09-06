AASP-MN St. Cloud Area Regional Collision Repair Meeting September 13

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota (AASP-MN) is teaming up with a group of collision repair shops in the greater Saint Cloud area for monthly education and conversation. All AASP-MN members and non-members are welcome to attend he meetings tthat take place on the second Wednesday each month from 7:30 – 9:30 a.m. at Automotive Parts Headquarters located at 2959 Clearwater Rd. in St. Cloud.

The next meeting is on September 13.

Attendees do not have to own or work at a shop in the St. Cloud area to attend.

Registration is not required but is greatly appreciated.