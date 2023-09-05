UK’s Steer Automotive Group Acquires 5 Location Commercial Vehicle Collision Repair MSO

The Steer Automotive Group has acquired C&C Vehicles Services that operates five commercial collision repair and refurbishment facilities in the UK along major travel routes.

The acquisition marks the launch of the Steer Commercial Division with plans to grow the footprint of commercial facilities beyond the five acquired locations.

Established in 1986, C&C Vehicle Services has grown successfully and developed a class leading reputation, providing repair and refurbishment services for commercial vehicles and trailer units from 3.5 tons through to 44 tons. With over 35 years’ experience, C&C work with a customer portfolio spanning retail, logistics, waste management as well