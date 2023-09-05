FinishMaster Announces Fourth Annual Hood Master Challenge and Third Annual PiN Master Challenge

FinishMaster announced that its Hood Master Challenge is back and even bigger and better for 2023. Since it was first held in 2020, the foundational purpose and vision for the challenge has been to showcase the true talent possessed by painters in the industry. From that concept, this challenge has evolved beyond expectations and has created a community of industry professionals who genuinely support and root for one another.

Each confirmed registrant received a mini hood to use as a canvas for their one-of-a-kind masterpiece. With the overwhelming support of Hood Master’s sponsors, painters not only have their chance to show off their skills in either the airbrush or pinstripe categories, but they get a chance at winning prizes including cash, spray guns and fun swag.

This year’s prizes total up to well over $20,000.

These painters worked hard all summer long on their piece of art, amidst balancing everything else in their lives. All the finished hoods will be judged by a panel of industry experts at the in-person event on Friday, September 22nd at the Biltwell Event Center in Indianapolis, Ind. The judges are comprised of industry professionals nominated by the 2023 Hood Master sponsors and are also hand-selected by FinishMaster.

Information and registration for the event are available online.

At the same time as the 2023 Hood Master Event, FinishMaster is co-hosting the third annual PiN Master Event in collaboration with the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF). Collision repair students nationwide participate in the PiN Master Challenge, where they can put their skills and education to the test. Students compete by repairing, designing, and painting retired bowling pins. Judging takes place during the Hood Master event and the students’ work and skills are evaluated by these industry experts as well. Prizes are awarded to the Top 3 and Wild Card winners and include a combination of tools and equipment which help give these students an advantage as they embark on their collision repair careers.

For the third year in a row, the FinishMaster Team is excited to host the FinishMaster Fundraiser which helps give back to the Collision Repair Education Foundation. Whether you are at the in-person Hood Master & PiN Master Event or not, anyone will get the chance to bid on one-of-a-kind prizes through the online silent auction. Prizes donated to this auction are coming from the sponsors, local establishments, custom painters, prior Hood Master Challengers, and more.