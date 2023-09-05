Colours Acquires 5 Location PBE Distributor in Illinois

With the acquisition, the Pennsylvania-based distributor has 50 locations in ten states.

Colours Inc. announced the acquisition of a paint, body and equipment distributor with five locations in Illinois. Colours announced August 30 that it acquires A&B Auto Body Supply that operates locations in Peru, Bloomington, Peoria, Sterling and South Beloit, Ill.

With the acquisition, Colours lists 49 store locations and a distribution center in ten states Delaware, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York State, Pennsylvania, West Virginia

A&B, owned by Doug and Susan Layhew, was founded in 1963 by Susan’s father, Arthur Eade.

Colours, Inc. was