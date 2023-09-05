AASP/NJ’s Announces Return of Annual Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing September 19

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) will bring together the automotive and collision repair community on Tuesday, September 19 for a fun day on the green as the long-awaited return of the Annual Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing gets underway at the Knob Hill Country Club in Manalapan, N.J. After a brief hiatus due to the pandemic, the 16th annual iteration of the popular event returns at a new location where golfers can enjoy the immaculate and challenging Mark McCumber designed golf course. The event will once again be held in memory of Lou Scoras, the