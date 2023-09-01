California Lawsuit Alleges Safelite Committed Insurance Fraud

The lawsuit filed by a former employee alleges auto glass company charged for OEM or aftermarket moldings but instead installed a “universal” molding, also alleges company charged for cleaning and sanitization services not performed during pandemic.

A lawsuit filed in the Superior Court of California by a former employee of Safelite AutoGlass and Belron, its parent company, alleges the auto glass installation and repair company violated the California Insurance Frauds Prevention Act (IFPA) and other laws. The lawsuit, brought by Brian Williams on behalf of the People of the State of California against Safelite Groups, Inc. and Safelite Fulfillment Inc.,