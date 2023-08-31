Vantage Point: When is the Right Time to Tell Your Employees You Have Decided to Sell the Business?

Guest Article by: Nancy Rolland, FOCUS Investment Banking

One of the most frequent conversations we have with our clients is helping them select the right time to tell their employees that they have decided to sell the company. For many owners, this is a particularly difficult subject during an emotional time. Business owners feel loyalty to their employees and want to be honest with them. After all, these employees have helped them build a successful business, right? Don’t they owe it to them?

Usually the owners have three choices: