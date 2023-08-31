Servco Hosts its First Automotive Technician Internship Program for High School Students

This summer, Servco Pacific Inc. (Servco) hosted its first Automotive Technician Program for high school students. The goal of the program was to introduce students to the automotive industry and provide unique hands-on experience on what a career as an automotive technician could look like.

Over the course of six weeks, 10 Automotive Technician Interns rotated through various departments within Servco’s Automotive Retail and Distribution teams.

To start the program, the interns spent time learning basic skills and safety. After joining their assigned Servco Toyota Honolulu Service locations, they received valuable knowledge from our technician teams and learned about basic