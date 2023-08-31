Penn College of Technology Holds Auto and Collision Repair Recruitment Day September 11

The Pennsylvania College of Technology will host an Automotive Technology, Collision Repair & Restoration Recruitment Day from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on September 11 at its campus in Williamsport, Pa.

The event is designed to put job-seekers in touch with employers hoping to fill part-time, full-time and internship positions.

Penn College offers Associate of Applied Science (AAS) degrees in automotive and collision repair technology, automotive restoration and collision repair technician certificate programs and an Automotive Technology Management Bachelor of Science (B.S.) degree.

Penn College had over 200 students enrolled in its automotive and collision repair certificate and degree programs last year.