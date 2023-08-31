CollisionWeek

Department of Labor Proposes to Raise Salaried Worker Threshold to Over $55,000 per Year

Biden Administration proposal would revise regulations last updated in 2019. Proposal similar to 2016 Obama Administration proposal that was blocked by Federal Court.

The U.S. Department of Labor on August 30 announced a notice of proposed rulemaking that would revise regulations issued under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) implementing the exemptions from minimum wage and overtime pay requirements for executive, administrative, professional, outside sales, and computer employees.

The proposed rule seeks to guarantee overtime pay for most salaried workers earning less than $1,059 per week, about $55,000 per year. The law would also increase the highly compensated employee total

