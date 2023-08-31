Axalta’s Imron Wins R&D 100 Award for Innovation

Axalta (NYSE: AXTA) has won a 2023 R&D 100 award in the Mechanical and Materials category. Axalta’s next generation Imron is a coating technology that delivers sustainability benefits and improves production cycle time for transportation customers.

“We are thrilled to once again accept a prestigious R&D 100 award,” said Robert Roop, Axalta’s Chief Technology Officer. “This recognition demonstrates our ongoing impact from innovating smarter surface solutions for better living and a more sustainable future. Our next generation Imron exceeds current equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements while providing sustainability benefits.”

For decades, Imron polyurethane enamel has been the finish of choice for many transportation customers. Imron boasts excellent durability levels, outstanding performance on topcoats and clears, reliable corrosion protection, and excellent resistance to chemicals and weathering. These qualities make Imron one of the most widely approved and used coatings across the globe.

Since 1963, the R&D 100 Awards program has recognized the top 100 revolutionary technologies from the world’s leading Fortune 500 companies, federally funded research institutions, academic and government labs, and smaller companies. This year’s R&D 100 winners will be recognized at an awards dinner on November 16 in San Diego, California.