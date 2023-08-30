PPG Introduces LINQ Color Software and MAGICBOX Body Shop Assistant

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the introduction of PPG LINQ Color software and the PPG MAGICBOX body shop assistant for smarter wireless mixing in collision repair shops. The advanced tools are the latest components of the PPG LINQ end-to-end digital solution for the global refinish industry that provide productivity and sustainability improvement for body shops.

With PPG LINQ, refinish customers can streamline their repair process by using PPG’s cloud-based platform and its interconnected digital hardware, software and related services. The PPG MagicBox body shop assistant is a small but powerful device that communicates environmental conditions in mixing rooms and receives formulas direct from the PPG LINQ Color software. These new tools also extend the digital ecosystem to smaller body shops not previously served by the PPG LINQ solution.

The PPG LINQ system delivers benefits including faster color-matching from any internet-connected device; less rework and no need for spray-out cards; faster and more efficient paint mixing; and waste reduction, when compared to a traditional repair process.

“When our PPG LINQ digital ecosystem is paired with our industry-leading paint products, we can help body shop owners to realize a 15% ‘key-to-key’ productivity improvement,” said Chancey Hagerty, PPG senior vice president, Automotive Refinish. “From the time a customer leaves their key with a body shop until they return to collect their car, that body shop can achieve improved productivity, reduced waste and enhanced sustainability compared to a traditional repair approach.”

The launch of PPG LINQ Color software and the PPG MagicBox body shop assistant follows the launch of other PPG LINQ digital ecosystem products, including PPG VISUALIZID software, the PPG DIGIMATCH spectrophotometer and the PPG MOONWALK system, the company’s award-winning, automated paint mixing system launched in 2019.

“Today, thousands of body shops around the globe already use the PPG MoonWalk, PPG VisualizID and PPG DigiMatch tools,” said Alban d’Epenoux, PPG global marketing director, Automotive Refinish. “The addition of PPG LINQ Color software and the PPG MagicBox device can also mean additional productivity and enhanced capabilities for those existing users and also for thousands of other body shops interested in adopting the best digital solutions to enhance their business performance.”

More information about the PPG LINQ digital solution is available online.