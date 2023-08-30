Car ADAS Solutions Adds New Calibration Center in Indiana

Car ADAS Solutions announced the addition of a new licensee, Midwest ADAS in Merrillville, Ind. The facility, serving body shops in Indiana and Illinois, is co-owned by Andy Tylka and his brother, Geoff Beckett.

“We are very excited to be working with another industry leader, sharing our vision of how to tackle the ADAS calibration opportunity,” said Greg Peeters, CEO of Car ADAS Solutions. “We are energized by Andy’s and Geoff’s aggressive growth strategy and intense focus on repairing vehicles correctly, including ADAS calibrations.”

Midwest ADAS held an open house on July 12 with 45 people, which included estimators and