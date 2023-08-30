Annual New Car Ownership Costs Over $12K

Ownership costs are up significantly compared to last year driven by record new vehicle prices and a 90% increase in finance rates.
AAA reports that the cost of vehicle ownership is up over $1000 a month for the first time. AAA’s Your Driving Costs (YDC) are up sharply this year has been a reliable data source for the expenses associated with owning and operating a brand-new vehicle for more than seven decades.
Based on the latest figures, the average cost of owning and operating a new vehicle in 2023 has increased significantly, with an annual expense of $12,182 or a
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.