Adam Winslow Named Chief Executive Officer at UK’s Direct Line

UK’s 2nd largest auto insurer also owns 22 collision repair centers.

UK-based insurance company Direct Line Group announced that Adam Winslow is to be appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, subject to regulatory approval. It is expected that he will take up the role as Direct Line Group Chief Executive Officer in the first quarter of 2024 succeeding Jon Greenwood who has been Acting CEO since January 2023.

Direct Line is the second largest motor insurance company in the UK with over 3.8 million policies in force in 2022. The insurer also owns 22 collision repair centers,