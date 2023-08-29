CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / MEMA Renews Call for Federal Right to Repair Solution

MEMA Renews Call for Federal Right to Repair Solution

By Leave a Comment

MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers announced it recognizes the step forward made by the Massachusetts Office of the Attorney General and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in identifying the need to address protocols for the open access implementation of the Massachusetts Data Access Law. While the organization support NHTSA and the Massachusetts Attorney General’s “goals of consumer choice in repair facilities and vehicle safety,” a short-range wireless protocol is insufficient to provide consumers with repair choice and stakeholders with a level playing field going forward.

MEMA logoAccording to MEMA, the letter from NHTSA underscores the imperative for a 50-state solution that

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey