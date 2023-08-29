Farmers Insurance to Layoff 11% of Workforce

Insurer says new strategy and organizational structure will assure long-term sustainable profitability.

Farmers Insurance yesterday announced a series of strategic actions to better position itself for a future of long-term profitability and growth by creating a more simplified and streamlined organizational structure and a new approach to how it delivers insurance products to its agents and customers. As part of these initiatives, Farmers will be parting ways with approximately 11 percent of its employee population, or about 2,400 employees, across all lines of business.

According to CollisionWeek’s analysis of data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), Farmers was