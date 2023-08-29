Eric Pitt Named Chief Financial Officer at Crash Champions

Crash Champions, the collision repair multi-shop operator (MSO) in the U.S., today announced Eric Pitt has joined the executive leadership team as Chief Financial Officer.

Pitt joins the Crash Champions executive leadership team after previously serving as CFO at HGreg, a major independent automotive dealer with locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“This is a tremendous addition to the leadership team during an exciting period of growth,” said Matt Ebert, Crash Champions founder and CEO. “As we continue to expand across the United States, Eric’s demonstrated ability to lead teams