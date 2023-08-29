1Collision Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Arizona

1Collision announced that Estrella Collision, based in Avondale, Ariz., has joined its nationwide network.

“We’re excited that Jason and his team came on board with 1Collision,” said John Hollingsworth, director of new business development. “They are a staple shop in the Avondale market and part of the start of our growth in Arizona. We look forward to growing our partnership and helping them reach their goals.”

Jason Smith, owner of Estrella Collision started in the industry as a paint technician in 2014 and noticed that some shops weren’t treating employees well. “I set