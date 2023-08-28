University of the Aftermarket Foundation Welcomes GB Remanufacturing as New Lifetime Trustee

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) welcomes GB Remanufacturing, Inc. as a new lifetime trustee and thanked them for their generous support. Michael Kitching, president and CEO of GB Remanufacturing, will serve as the company’s representative on the UAF board of trustees.

“The University of the Aftermarket Foundation plays a fundamental role in educating and shaping the future leaders of our industry. All of us at GB Remanufacturing are proud to support this great organization as a lifetime trustee,” Kitching said. “Our industry constantly evolves and must adapt to a rapidly changing business landscape, and it is crucial that