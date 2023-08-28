CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / University of the Aftermarket Foundation Welcomes GB Remanufacturing as New Lifetime Trustee

University of the Aftermarket Foundation Welcomes GB Remanufacturing as New Lifetime Trustee

By Leave a Comment

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) welcomes GB Remanufacturing, Inc. as a new lifetime trustee and thanked them for their generous support. Michael Kitching, president and CEO of GB Remanufacturing, will serve as the company’s representative on the UAF board of trustees.

“The University of the Aftermarket Foundation plays a fundamental role in educating and shaping the future leaders of our industry. All of us at GB Remanufacturing are proud to support this great organization as a lifetime trustee,” Kitching said. “Our industry constantly evolves and must adapt to a rapidly changing business landscape, and it is crucial that

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey