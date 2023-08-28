Stellantis Selects Charge Enterprises as EV Infrastructure Provider for US Dealership Network

Stellantis announced its partnership with Charge Enterprises, Inc. today, in which Charge has become an EV charging installation partner for Stellantis’ 2,600+ U.S. dealer network. Charge becomes the fourth recommended partner for dealer EV readiness for Stellantis dealers across the United States, joining Future Energy, Vehya and AGI.

“As our partners in the automotive industry transition to electric-vehicle sales and service, our goal is to provide our 2,600-plus U.S. dealers with high quality options that meet their individual EV integration needs within every area of the dealership business,” said U.S. Head of Sales Jeff Kommor. “Charge is equipped with the