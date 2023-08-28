Lee Rodgers Appointed to CAWA’s Board of Directors

Lee Rodgers of Automotive Parts Associates (APA) has been appointed to CAWA’s Board of Directors representing Automotive Parts Associates (APA). During the appointment process, Young Suhr Jr., Chair of the Board of Directors, commented. “I am pleased to announce that APA’s Lee Rodgers is joining the CAWA Board of Directors. He is a welcomed addition to our leadership. I look forward to his participation and contributions to CAWA in assisting the Association in achieving its goals as an effective and valuable automotive care industry organization.”

Rodgers started his career in 2006 with Main Gate, Inc. as a distribution center manager