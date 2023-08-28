Classic Collision Adds Two Repair Centers in Washington State

Multiple collision repair shop operator now has 228 locations in 15 states.

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of two collision repair centers in separate transactions in Washington State. The Atlanta, Ga.-based multiple shop operators acquired KDK Enterprises in Federal Way and AP Collision Center in Lynnwood.

KDK Enterprises has been the reliable body shop in Federal Way for many years.

“I am excited for Classic Collision to continue our work of restoring the safety and beauty of all types of vehicles while providing an excellent customer service experience,” stated David Konkle former owner of Federal Way.

AP Collision Center