Women in Auto Care Provides Over $400,000 in Scholarships and Grants

Women in Auto Care, a community of the Auto Care Association, set a new record for its scholarship program, distributing 86 awards in both cash scholarships and starter toolkits, a $413,500 in value. The awards benefited female students across the U.S. who are interested in a career in the auto care industry. The incredible success of this year’s program was supported by the generosity of Women in Auto Care community sponsors and member donations.

Over the last year, Women in Auto Care: