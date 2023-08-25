CollisionWeek

UAW Members Authorize Strike Against Detroit Vehicle Manufacturers if Contract Negotiations Fail

United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain announced today that the union’s strike authorization vote passed with near universal approval from the 150,000 union workers at Ford, General Motors and Stellantis. Final votes are still being tabulated, but the current combined average across the Big Three was 97% in favor of strike authorization.

The vote does not guarantee a strike will be called, only that the union has the ability to call a strike if the union and the vehicle manufacturers fail to reach a new labor agreement before the contract expires September 14.

“Our union’s membership is clearly fed

